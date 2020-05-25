Nehawka man suffers accidental gunshot wound
NEHAWKA – A rural Nehawka man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg on Sunday when the gun went off as he was trying to clean it.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Nehawka Rescue and county paramedics, responded to an accidental shooting at 3414 54th St. around 8:20 a.m.

Jacob Huckleberry, 24, was trying to clean his .38 revolver when the firearm discharged, the sheriff said.

Huckleberry was shot in the leg with the bullet traveling through his leg and striking his recliner. Huckleberry was transported by Nehawka Rescue to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for non-life threatening injuries, according to Brueggemann.

No charges are anticipated, he added.

