Nehawka woman hurt in Thursday rollover

NEHAWKA – A 22-year-old Nehawka woman was taken to a hospital from a one-vehicle rollover accident Thursday morning.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said that shortly before 11:15 a.m. deputies from his department, along with Nehawka fire/rescue personnel and county medics, responded to a one-vehicle rollover injury accident on 42nd Street, just south of Hobscheidt Road near Nehawka.

A 1997 Ford Ranger, driven by Raegan L. Hohenfield, 22, of Nehawka, was traveling north on 42nd and when it came up over a hill just south of Hobscheidt Road Hohenfield observed a semi-truck on the road that had been dumping fresh gravel, according to the sheriff.

Hohenfield hit her brakes causing the Ranger to fishtail and Hohenfield losing control, which then caused the Ranger to roll one time and land on the driver side, Brueggemann said.

Hohenfield and a passenger were able to get out prior to the arrival of emergency units, Brueggemann said.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was removed by family members.

Hohenfield was taken by ambulance to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The passenger was checked out by rescue personnel and released to her parents.

Seatbelts were in use at the time of the accident, Brueggemann said.