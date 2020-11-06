Nehawka's Susan Rice receives state historical award

MURRAY – The dedication that Susan Rice has shown in promoting the rich heritage of Cass County was recognized on Thursday evening.

The Nehawka resident received a Heritage Hero award from History Nebraska at the annual meeting of the Cass County Historical Society.

The award recognizes the work of grassroots history volunteers statewide, and was presented to Rice by Bryan Zimmer, board member for History Nebraska (formerly the Nebraska State Historical Society).

Rice was nominated by the Cass County Historical Society Board of Directors for her long service as a board member. She has spent many years helping with school tours, working as receptionist, helping with special events and starting a project to place historic markers where every country school once stood, said Margo Prentiss, curator of the Cass County Historical Museum.

Also at the meeting, held at the Murray Christian Church, an election of board members for the local historical society took place.

Officers elected to one-year terms were Roger Wehrbein, president; Del Hervey, vice president, Pat Meisinger, secretary; and Alicia Garbers, treasurer.

Elected to the board with terms expiring in 2023 were Sandra Allgeier, Brad Ksiazek and Mel Luetchens.

The evening closed with a program “Winning the Vote: The Campaign for Women's Suffrage in the United States,” presented by Dr. Dianne Bystrom. The program was offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.