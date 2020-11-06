 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nehawka's Susan Rice receives state historical award
View Comments

Nehawka's Susan Rice receives state historical award

{{featured_button_text}}
Rice award

Susan Rice of Nehawka receives a Heritage Hero award for her longtime work in promoting the rich history of Cass County. Bryan Zimmer of History Nebraska presented the award to Rice at Thursday's annual meeting of the Cass County Historical Society.

 Timothy Rohwer

MURRAY – The dedication that Susan Rice has shown in promoting the rich heritage of Cass County was recognized on Thursday evening.

The Nehawka resident received a Heritage Hero award from History Nebraska at the annual meeting of the Cass County Historical Society.

The award recognizes the work of grassroots history volunteers statewide, and was presented to Rice by Bryan Zimmer, board member for History Nebraska (formerly the Nebraska State Historical Society).

Rice was nominated by the Cass County Historical Society Board of Directors for her long service as a board member. She has spent many years helping with school tours, working as receptionist, helping with special events and starting a project to place historic markers where every country school once stood, said Margo Prentiss, curator of the Cass County Historical Museum.

Also at the meeting, held at the Murray Christian Church, an election of board members for the local historical society took place.

Officers elected to one-year terms were Roger Wehrbein, president; Del Hervey, vice president, Pat Meisinger, secretary; and Alicia Garbers, treasurer.

Elected to the board with terms expiring in 2023 were Sandra Allgeier, Brad Ksiazek and Mel Luetchens.

The evening closed with a program “Winning the Vote: The Campaign for Women's Suffrage in the United States,” presented by Dr. Dianne Bystrom. The program was offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News