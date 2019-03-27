PLATTSMOUTH – It seems that the best in people is clearly shown when disasters strike.
It’s about neighbors doing all they can to help their less fortunate nearby families deal with difficult times more easily.
That’s certainly going on throughout this area since the recent flooding. Buccaneer Bay is no exception.
Members of the local City Life Church and others have for days provided free food for area flood victims. Some food was donated from local businesses, but much of it was cooked by these neighbors.
“Our water wasn’t compromised,” said Jill Bobenhouse Tesar.
Dozens of flood victims have come daily to the food site inside a residential garage, she said.
“They socialize and interact and give them a break,” she said. “Some have five to six feet of water in their basements. If they have a basement, they lost a lot.”
One of the neighbors up “in the hills” has stocked his garage with basic necessities for the flood victims at no charge, Bobenhouse Tesar said.
“As a community, Buccaneer Bay has been taking care of Buccaneer Bay,” she said.
Besides local folks, many from within Plattsmouth proper have taken the time to help the victims. These include Plattsmouth High School students on spring break, according to Bobenhouse Tesar.
“These people have stepped up to the plate,” she said.