Nelson captures major award with camera

Nelson’s award-winning photo showcased PHS junior Emma Field playing the xylophone as part of the percussion section. The picture shows Field using her red mallets to strike the correct notes on the instrument. Field is fully concentrated on her work while fellow band members march in the background.

Nelson entered the photo in the UNO contest earlier this year and waited for the results to arrive. UNO faculty judged hundreds of entries in the various journalism categories.

Organizers with the UNO School of Communication had planned to present awards in person on March 31, but they cancelled the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. They published the results last week and notified high school journalism advisors about the awards.

“Many of the advisors said that their students would be uplifted by the news as their classes are now back in session virtually,” UNO High School Media Conference Contest Co-Coordinator Melodae Morris said. “We are happy that this was a bright spot for students in the wake of social distancing.”

Nelson has spent many hours compiling photos for The Plattonian yearbook during the school year. She is senior photo editor for the publication and has taken pictures at athletic, academic and fine arts activities on campus.