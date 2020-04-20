Nelson captures major award with camera

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s often said that a good photograph is worth a thousand words.
Plattsmouth senior Madison Nelson was rewarded this week for creating one of those thousand-word statements this school year.
Nelson used her camera knowledge to capture a prestigious honor in the University of Nebraska-Omaha High School Media Conference Contest. UNO officials announced winners in each of the journalism categories April 15. Students from 21 schools competed in print journalism, broadcast journalism and graphic design divisions.
Nelson tied for second place in the Best News/Feature Photograph category at the convention. Judges selected her photo to receive a silver award. She tied with Delany Jepsen of Gretna in the Division B category.
Nelson said she enjoys taking photographs that provide detailed glimpses of memorable moments in the lives of others. She said photos have the power to transport people back in time to their favorite activities, conversations and actions.
“What I love most about photography is not only catching a moment, but capturing people’s emotions while it’s happening,” Nelson said. “I like when people look at a photo taken of them and talk about it as if it were happening all over again.”
Nelson was able to accomplish her goal this past fall during halftime of a football game at Blue Devil Stadium. She took her camera to the stadium’s west sideline and began snapping pictures of the PHS marching band’s performance.
Nelson’s award-winning photo showcased PHS junior Emma Field playing the xylophone as part of the percussion section. The picture shows Field using her red mallets to strike the correct notes on the instrument. Field is fully concentrated on her work while fellow band members march in the background.
Nelson entered the photo in the UNO contest earlier this year and waited for the results to arrive. UNO faculty judged hundreds of entries in the various journalism categories.
Organizers with the UNO School of Communication had planned to present awards in person on March 31, but they cancelled the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. They published the results last week and notified high school journalism advisors about the awards.
“Many of the advisors said that their students would be uplifted by the news as their classes are now back in session virtually,” UNO High School Media Conference Contest Co-Coordinator Melodae Morris said. “We are happy that this was a bright spot for students in the wake of social distancing.”
Nelson has spent many hours compiling photos for The Plattonian yearbook during the school year. She is senior photo editor for the publication and has taken pictures at athletic, academic and fine arts activities on campus.
Nelson said her classmates on the yearbook staff have also taken many thousand-word snapshots. She said all of them are aiming to give students, parents and community members opportunities to relive memories of 2019-20 through their photos.
“Working on Plattsmouth’s yearbook was a wonderful experience,” Nelson said. “This year’s book will be truly different from any other and I’m glad I got to be a part of the making of it with the great group of girls I worked with.”
