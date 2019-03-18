PLATTSMOUTH – Families and businesses impacted by this historic flooding in eastern Nebraska need to use caution upon returning to their homes and communities.
That’s the message from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency as major to moderate flooding is forecasted to continue through the end of the week.
Here are some situations where you need to use extreme caution, according to the agency:
*Stay away from areas that have been evacuated. Do not return home until authorities have advised that it’s safe to do so. And, use extreme caution when entering structures.
*Do not walk through moving water. As little as six inches of moving water can make a person fall. If it is necessary to walk through water, walk where the water is not moving. You should also use a stick for checking the firmness of the ground in front of you.
*Avoid flood waters. Standing water can hide many dangers including toxins and chemicals. There may be many sharp objects under the water or the road could have collapsed.
*Heed road closures and cautionary signs for they are put in place for the public’s safety. Pay attention to them.
*Do not drive through flooded areas. If flood waters rise around you vehicle abandon it and move to higher ground if it can be done safely. You and your vehicle can be quickly swept away.
*When returning to your home or your business structure, the agency recommends these safety tips:
*Check for structural damage before re-entering the structure. If you suspect damage to water, gas, electric or sewer lines, contact authorities.
*Remove wet contents immediately. Wet carpeting, furniture, bedding and anything else holding moisture can develop mold within 24 to 48 hours. Clean and disinfect everything touched by flood waters.
*Tell your local officials about your damages. This information is forwarded to the state so state officials have a better understanding of the extent of the damage.
*Plan before making repairs. Contact your local building inspectors or planning office or your county clerk’s office to get more information on local building requirements.
*Take photos of any water in the house or damaged personal property. Also make a detailed list of damaged or lost items.
Stay informed:
*Stay tuned to your local news for updated information on road conditions. Check Nebraska 511 prior to travel. Ensure water is safe to drink, cook or clean with after a flood.
*Utility companies often have apps to update you on getting service back. Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after storms when areas are dealing with power outages. Never use a portable generator inside your home or garage. Review generator safety.
*Do not visit disaster areas because your presence may hamper rescue and other emergency operations.
*Track up to the minute developments related to NEMA’s disaster response and recovery by following:
Facebook @NEMA.page, or Twitter @NEMAtweets or www.nema.nebraska.gov.