PLATTSMOUTH – For those who work with Angie Neumiller at the Cass County CASA Program, there’s good news.
She is not leaving.
“I will still be a CASA volunteer,” Neumiller said recently.
She will, however, be stepping down as executive director of the local Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused or neglected children.
She has held that post since 2011, starting off as a volunteer two years earlier.
Once children come into the court system due to abuse or neglect from their parents or caregivers, a judge will then assign CASA volunteers, or advocates, to serve the best interest of the children, to be their voice in court and in the community, Neumiller said.
Volunteers meet with their assigned children face-to-face at least once a month to see how they are coming along while they are staying with relatives or in a temporary foster home.
“We listen to the children, we build a relationship with the child or children,” Neumiller said. “The volunteers talk to the teachers or anybody who has been a part of the child’s life to gather information.”
The ultimate goal is to have the children living in safe, permanent homes, possibly reunifying with their parents or caregivers if they succeeded in their court-ordered rehabilitation requirements. If not, then in permanent homes elsewhere.
Currently, there are 16 local volunteers with assigned cases with two more coming soon from the required training that also includes background checks.
Unfortunately, more volunteers are wanted because the need is there, Neumiller said.
Her duties as executive director have included financial management, grant writing, the recruitment and training of volunteers, and generally making the public aware of the program and its benefits.
“It’s been very successful,” Neumiller said of the program. “It gives the child a voice throughout the whole case.”
Diana Lindensmith, volunteer coordinator, will replace Neumiller, whose last day is June 28.
Neumiller wants to spend more with her family, traveling, and catching up on family roots.
“I’m big into genealogy.”
She’s not leaving, though, her other family.
“We’re a tight-knit family and I’ll be a part of this organization,” Neumiller said.
The public will have a chance to congratulate Neumiller on her years of service as executive director on June 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room in the Cass County Courthouse.