New ambulance coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE – A new ambulance is coming to the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s time for an upgrade,” said Dee Arias, city clerk.

The City Council at its March 10 meeting agreed and unanimously approved the bonding of the entire amount of $208,060 for the purchase.

The bonding paperwork is expected to go before the council at its April meeting, Arias said.

The selected model is a Demers MXP170 Type 1 ambulance package that will be installed on a Ford F-550, she said.

It will replace a late 1990s model and will be similar in features to an ambulance the area’s rural fire department purchased two years ago, according to Arias.

The new ambulance is expected to arrive during the summer, she said.

