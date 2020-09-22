New ambulance, Jaws of Life purchased for Louisville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – A new rescue squad ambulance will be coming to the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department following recent City Council action.

It will replace the current 2007 model, said Chief Jason McClun.

“We try to replace them every 15 to 18 years,” he said.

The council approved a new four-wheel drive rescue squad ambulance at a purchase price of slightly over $200,000, which will come out of city funds.

The one being replaced is a two-wheel drive model, McClun said.

“We’re in the early process of getting everything ordered,” he said.

It’s hoped the new rescue squad can arrive in nine months or so, he added.

“That’s pretty good, really.”

In the fire station, it will join a new four-wheel drive squad and tanker purchased by the area’s rural fire district, McClun said.

And, there’s more.

The city’s fire department also has a new battery-operated Jaws of Life tool on its engine No. 2 as a backup for its primary tool.