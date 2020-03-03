New anti-smoking official coming to Cass County

PAPILLION - Expect to see an even bigger anti-smoking push in Cass County in the future.

That’s because the anti-tobacco organization T.E.A.M. (Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands) has hired an individual who will work solely in this county to help smokers quit and prevent others from starting.

Based in Papillion, T.E.A.M. has hired Rachel Brandenburg as its Cass County Coordinator. Brandenburg has been the volunteer coordinator at Hillcrest Health Services. She lives in Plattsmouth with her active-duty husband and three children.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in healthcare management from Bellevue University and a master’s in public health from Creighton University.

In the past, a person in this position would split time between Cass and Sarpy counties. Now, Brandenburg will be T.E.A.M.’s new person to be available right in the county to oversee its anti-smoking programs, said Becky Smart, T.E.A.M.’s program coordinator.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Sometimes you need a person there,” she said.

Brandenburg’s duties will include serving as a liaison between the organization and county schools and businesses in implementing anti-tobacco programs, according to Smart.