New Beaver Lake florist can help whatever the occasion
new florist

Nicholas Walker has a new floral business in Beaver Lake and has gotten five-star reviews from his customers, he said.

 Timothy Rohwer

BEAVER LAKE – Looking for flowers for Christmas, or for any occasion?

There’s a new florist in town to help whatever the needs.

It’s BDFloral, a website-based business in Beaver Lake.

“People are finding us, slowly but surely, and we’re getting good reviews,” said Nicholas L. Walker, owner. “I can do Christmas, weddings, funerals, you name it. I can get you just about anything.”

Walker certainly has the experience because he was once floral design manager for the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colo.

A native of Woodbine, Iowa, with family members in Omaha, he returned to be closer to them.

He started his business in Beaver Lake in early September after purchasing a large walk-in cooler for his flowers.

On his website, www.bdfloral.com, are more than 100 different flower arrangements and small plants, plus gift items.

If a request isn’t there, Walker can create that request upon calling him, he said.

A popular Christmas flower this year is antherium, he added.

He can provide same-day delivery if the order is made before 10 a.m., Walker said.

“My prices are affordable,” he said. “Our customers are happy and I have a lot of Beaver Lake customers.”

His phone number is 402-235-3226.

