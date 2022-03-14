New bus for Elmwood-Murdock will save on fuel, upkeep

MURDOCK - The fleet of buses for the Elmwood-Murdock School District will have a new, more efficient model in the near future.

With fuel costs soaring, this new bus couldn’t come at a more appropriate time, according to Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer.

“We are planning to receive a 2023 International bus from Cornhusker International and are waiting to hear the approximate delivery date,” Knippelmeyer said. “From what I've been told, this new diesel bus will get around eight to nine miles per gallon, and our old bus that we will remove from our fleet gets in the range of five to six miles per gallon.

“With the current costs of fuel, having efficient buses running our daily routes is very important. With having a more efficient bus, I'm hoping that we can save a few thousand dollars per year in fuel and maintenance costs.”

His school district was one of just five in Nebraska recently awarded grants of various amounts from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a new, more environmentally-friendly bus. The grant awarded to Elmwood-Murdock was for $20,000.

However, the district also received a Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Clean Diesel Program school bus rebate and will utilize that one for help in purchasing the new bus, Knippelmeyer said.

“This rebate will provide us $21,000 towards the replacement of one of our older school buses,” he said. “We are very appreciative of these grant opportunities as it provides us an opportunity to replace one of our older buses, while also utilizing a more efficient, cleaner bus. We will be getting rid of a 65-passenger bus and replacing it with a new 65-passenger bus. Cleaner emissions is one goal in replacing an older bus, while also becoming more mechanically efficient with a new bus.”

The district will need to utilize additional funds for the remainder of the cost of the new bus, Knippelmeyer said.

“We've been planning to do this and did budget for this during this fiscal year,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.