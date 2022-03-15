New business focuses on healthy drinks

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s healthy, good tasting and fun.

It’s Plattsmouth Nutrition, newly opened at 1310 S. 15th St.

“We’re excited to be part of the community,” said Randee Witt, co-owner with her boyfriend, Daniel Castillo.

Plattsmouth Nutrition offers more than 20 natural caffeine, sugar-free teas providing a refreshing boost of energy.

Among the flavors are cherry blossom, cotton candy, peach ring, watermelon crawl and the Blue Devil in honor of Plattsmouth High School.

“All of the teas are sugar free and we make them right in front of you,” Witt said. “Our teas aren’t your typical teas.”

There are also more than a dozen different sugar-free lemonade flavors, including coconut, orange, grape, pink, raspberry and watermelon. And, all feature collagen, which helps strengthen hair, skin and nails.

There’s also a fine lineup of hearty shakes with less than 13 grams of sugar.

“If you eat this for dinner, it will fill you up,” said her father, Rich Witt, after finishing off a shake.

They have protein coffees - hot, iced, or blended - with only two to three grams of sugar.

For that added boost of energy, there’s rice krispie or monster cookie protein balls.

“We need so much protein during the day,” Randee said.

Sugar- and caffeine-free kids drinks are also on the menu.

Add-ons, for only $1 or $2, include aloe that supports healthy digestion or niteworks that keeps blood vessels toned and flexible for healthy vascular function.

This is the second nutrition store for Witt and Castillo, having already opened one in Auburn.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

To treat their customers right is their biggest priority, Randee said.

“We want to make it a happy place where everyone is welcome,” she said.

