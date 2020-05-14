New CASA volunteers start in Cass County

Walz is a real estate agent with Nebraska Realty and helps operate a home-building company. She earned a degree in organizational communication from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“Heidi enjoys reading, traveling, organizing and spending time outside with her husband and two sons,” Lindensmith said.

CASA volunteers spend time with Cass County children and become a stable, reliable presence in their lives. They write reports for judges that include recommendations about what would be best for children who are abused and neglected. They also advocate for children to have a safe and permanent home as soon as possible.

Cass County CASA volunteers provided 1,179 hours of service from November 2018 to November 2019 for children. They advocated for 63 youth in Cass County during that time.

Residents who would like to serve in the Cass County CASA program can contact Lindensmith at 402-296-9521. Potential volunteers must be at least 21 years old, have their own means of transportation and complete an application form.

“As of today, there is still a need for new volunteers, and we are also taking applications for new board members,” Lindensmith said. “Please consider becoming a part of this amazing program.”

