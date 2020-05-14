New CASA volunteers start in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – Two new volunteers with the Cass County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program have started helping local children with their needs.
Colin Berger and Heidi Walz completed training for the CASA program in March. Judge Lawrence Gendler led a swearing-in ceremony for both volunteers in Cass County Court. The official appointment gave Berger and Walz the authority to provide advocacy services for abused and neglected children in the area.
Cass County CASA Executive Director Diana Lindensmith said she was thrilled to have both Berger and Walz working with Cass County children. Lindensmith and Cass County Volunteer Coordinator Angie Heinold led them through a training program that featured 30 hours of preparation and instruction.
“The two new volunteers, both Cass County residents, are anxious to get started advocating for the foster children in Cass County,” Lindensmith said. “They will be a great addition to the Cass County CASA family.”
Berger owns a local health insurance brokerage firm specializing in senior healthcare. He has coached youth soccer and volunteered his time as a firefighter and emergency medical technician.
“Colin is looking forward to being a CASA volunteer and feels blessed to have the opportunity to be the voice and advocate for children in his local community,” Lindensmith said.
Walz is a real estate agent with Nebraska Realty and helps operate a home-building company. She earned a degree in organizational communication from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
“Heidi enjoys reading, traveling, organizing and spending time outside with her husband and two sons,” Lindensmith said.
CASA volunteers spend time with Cass County children and become a stable, reliable presence in their lives. They write reports for judges that include recommendations about what would be best for children who are abused and neglected. They also advocate for children to have a safe and permanent home as soon as possible.
Cass County CASA volunteers provided 1,179 hours of service from November 2018 to November 2019 for children. They advocated for 63 youth in Cass County during that time.
Residents who would like to serve in the Cass County CASA program can contact Lindensmith at 402-296-9521. Potential volunteers must be at least 21 years old, have their own means of transportation and complete an application form.
“As of today, there is still a need for new volunteers, and we are also taking applications for new board members,” Lindensmith said. “Please consider becoming a part of this amazing program.”
