PLATTSMOUTH – As Mayor Paul Lambert seeks new members for the Cemetery Advisory Board, the City Council on Monday evening gave first-round approval on clearer language in the city code regarding that board and its role on overseeing the rules and maintenance of Oak Hill Cemetery.
The board is also going to be smaller than previously proposed.
“Our three-member council committee saw some gray areas and decided to make them more black and white so that the interpretation will be much easier, much clearer language,” Lambert said.
According to the code’s new language, the board’s duties will include “to create and periodically review and revise rules and bylaws governing the ownership, transfer, internment, and other use of cemetery lots and to forward its recommendations regarding such rules and bylaws to the mayor and City Council action.”
The board would have similar duties when it came to the maintenance and care of the cemetery.
The board will now consist of three members, not six as earlier proposed.
Lambert said it’s hard to get people to volunteer. Therefore, this lower number should make it easier to fill the board seats, he said.
The initial three members of the board shall serve staggered terms of one, two and three years as designated by the mayor in the appointment of those members. Thereafter, the term by the members will be three years unless sooner removed.
The board will hold an annual meeting on a date and time designated by the City Council. Special meetings can be held upon the call of the board president or any two of the three members.
“This will be much easier to understand and easier to enforce,” Lambert said.
The mayor also added that two people have applied so far to sit on the board at the present time, but he plans to pursue more vigorously more applicants if this ordinance is approved after two more readings.
In other action at the meeting, the council approved an annual operating license for owners of mobile home communities. These communities are:
The Pines, Cottonwood, Morning Star, Plattsmouth MHP, HiVue, Hill City, South Side, and Gordon’s Court and Apts.