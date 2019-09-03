PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council is expected to approve the city’s operating budget at its next meeting on Sept. 16.
A public hearing was held on Tuesday evening with nobody coming forward to offer suggestions or concerns.
City Administrator Erv Portis discussed some key spending items to the council at Tuesday’s meeting.
The projected general fund revenue is $5,769,970, about $270,000 more from the current year, though expenses are projected to be $6,015,440.
The assessed valuation increased from $281,031,361 to $311,425,410, according to Portis. The proposed property tax levy is 0.486473, down from 0.494162 for the current year. Combined with the Airport Authority’s property tax request, the total proposed levy would be .514464, down slightly from the current year.
Concerning major projects, the budget calls for $250,000 for street repair projects with an additional $50,000 going to street crack-sealing. The city plans on spending $80,000 for a replacement dump truck.
Among other expenditures, the budget has set aside $8,000 for the purchase and training of a drone, Portis told the council.
Another $10,000 has been set aside for new Christmas lights and decorations in the downtown Historic District.
Approximately $100,000 from the city’s Enterprise Fund would go to water main repairs.
Also included in the budget is a 2-percent wage increase for most fulltime employees.