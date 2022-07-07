New clerk magistrate to serve in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County Court employees will have a new leader beginning next week.

State officials announced Thursday afternoon that Otoe County Court Clerk Magistrate Cindy Cich has been selected for the same position in Cass County. Cich has worked as clerk magistrate in Otoe County since 2014. She will begin her job as clerk magistrate of Cass County Court on July 11.

Sheryl Connolly, who serves as trial court services director for the Nebraska Supreme Court, said she felt Cich would be successful in her new job.

“Cindy has been clerk magistrate in Otoe County Court for eight years and brings that knowledge to her court in Cass County,” Connolly said. “Her experience is invaluable in handling the demanding and complex work of the courts.”

Cich will replace Kimberly Durow as county court clerk magistrate in Cass County. Durow has been in Plattsmouth for many years and has been in several state leadership positions. She is currently serving on the education committee of the Nebraska County Court Association and is past president of the NCCA’s clerk magistrate committee.

Cich will work with Cass County Court Judge David Partsch on all judicial matters. Partsch formerly served as Otoe County Attorney before being appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to his role in Cass County Court in 2019.

County court clerk magistrates in Nebraska are responsible for supervising, assigning and directing the work of all staff within the county court system. Connolly said the position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork and finances in the court office. She said Cich will also be responsible for evaluating potential procedural changes in Cass County and for making sure the court’s administrative functions are efficient.

Cass County Court is part of the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties. Cich will work with her replacement in Otoe County and Sarpy County Court Clerk Magistrate Barb Pousson. Partsch and fellow judges PaTricia Freeman and Todd Hutton preside over the three courts and direct the clerk magistrates in the 2nd Judicial District.

The Cass County Court office is located on the second floor of the Cass County Courthouse. The courtroom is located on the third floor. Cass County Court typically handles more than 5,000 cases each year. These include traffic-ticket violations, protection order hearings, time-pay agreements and misdemeanor and felony criminal cases.