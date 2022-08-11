New coach looks forward to the season

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth High School football program begins a new era as Curtis Larsen takes over the reins as head coach.

And, despite the loss of 19 players from the 2021 playoff squad, Larsen likes what he sees ahead.

“We have a lot of talent, a lot of speed,” he said Wednesday to local Rotarians. “I look forward to this season.”

Larsen, a former assistant coach, replaces Bob Dzuris, who retired after being the school’s head football coach since 2007.

“He did a phenomenal job,” Curtis said, adding that opposing coaches were always impressed with Dzuris-coached teams.

“They knew it would be a most physical game against Plattsmouth,” he said.

Larsen came to the weekly Rotary Club meeting with assistant coach David Schneider, and two players, T.J. Fitzpatrick and Dylan Eby.

“He’s been an integral part of the program,” Larsen said of Schneider, the longest-tenured coach on the squad and the special teams and running backs coach.

Included in this year’s team are 12 seniors and 26 juniors, Larsen said. Among the seniors is Fitzpatrick, who may play at quarterback, running back and as a defensive back.

“He’s a jack of all trades,” Larsen said. “We’re looking forward to his leadership.”

Eby will be one of the key pieces for the offense, being just one of two linemen returning, Larsen said.

The schedule includes three of last year’s top 10 Class B finishers, Larsen said. It begins with a road game at Blair, followed by the first home game against Bennington, last year’s undefeated state champion.

“We’re the last team to beat them (2020),” Schneider pointed out.

“You’ll see some newer schools on our schedule,” Larsen said, mentioning Omaha Buena Vista and Lincoln Northwest.

“I’m excited,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m up for the challenge.”

Eby is also excited to get things going.

“We have a lot of fast kids, a lot of talented kids,” he said.