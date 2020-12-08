New council sworn in, hears good news on water plant

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening began a new year with the election of a new president and the swearing-in of four members, all of whom recently won their respective ward elections.
Among the four is a new member, Jim Forrest, representing Ward 3.
Prior to the swearing-in, the council heard that the long reconstruction of the flood-damaged wastewater treatment plant is just about done.
It unanimously approved a payment of $222,662 to the firm of Building Crafts, Inc. that included the installation of the final items to place the treatment operations on-line. This represents 95 percent completion of the firm’s contract, said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.
“This brings us closer to substantial completion,” Perry told the council. “We look to close things out in January. We should be fully back on-line in the next 30 days.”
Mayor Paul Lambert noted that sewage has been treated at the plant for some time.
“We have been treating sewage properly,” he said.
All that remains, according to Perry, is the calibrations of equipment and controls, and the alarm systems.
Following that action, the council approved a payment of $68,402 to Van Kirk Bros. Contracting, Inc. for water main improvements to the Fourmile Industrial Park, site of the Vireo Resources expansion project.
These issues were part of the unfinished portion from the previous meeting.
Upon that completion, a new meeting began with the swearing-in of Ward 1 representative Steve Riese, Bryan Clark of Ward 2, Forrest, and Terry Kerns of Ward 4.
“We’re going to have a good year here,” Lambert said following the ceremony. “I’m looking forward to this.”
Later, the council voted Riese as its new president for the following year.
Though it wasn’t on the agenda, the council discussed the growing problem of illegal dumping at the city’s recycling center on East Main Street.
Items like toilet seats, mattresses and furniture have been found dumped there, it was mentioned.
Some abusers have been found and tickets written, according to Police Chief Steve Rathman, but the problem is continuing.
“It’s being used as a trash dump,” he said. “It’s time-consuming to clean up.”
He added that relocating to another site won’t change the problem.
Councilman Morgan Muller said, “We need to do something different so that city resources aren’t wasted.”
City Administrator Erv Portis said, “The real solution is curbside recycling.”
The council agreed to continue studying the matter.
At the conclusion of his first meeting, Forrest said, “It was good and the staff prepared me well. I’m still learning and I will ask questions. I want to make sure that we do our best for the citizens and to get the most value.”
