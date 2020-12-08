New council sworn in, hears good news on water plant

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening began a new year with the election of a new president and the swearing-in of four members, all of whom recently won their respective ward elections.

Among the four is a new member, Jim Forrest, representing Ward 3.

Prior to the swearing-in, the council heard that the long reconstruction of the flood-damaged wastewater treatment plant is just about done.

It unanimously approved a payment of $222,662 to the firm of Building Crafts, Inc. that included the installation of the final items to place the treatment operations on-line. This represents 95 percent completion of the firm’s contract, said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

“This brings us closer to substantial completion,” Perry told the council. “We look to close things out in January. We should be fully back on-line in the next 30 days.”

Mayor Paul Lambert noted that sewage has been treated at the plant for some time.

“We have been treating sewage properly,” he said.

All that remains, according to Perry, is the calibrations of equipment and controls, and the alarm systems.