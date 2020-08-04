New deputy to man courthouse door

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – For employees entering the Cass County Courthouse each day, plus people going there to do business, they will soon be welcomed by a new full-time sheriff’s deputy for that purpose.

Sheriff William Brueggemann made that announcement at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

The new deputy, currently undergoing training, will perform the same duties that other deputies have been performing for several weeks concerning COVID-19, such as taking people’s temperatures and asking basic questions, Brueggemann said.

This will allow other deputies to provide more security in the courtrooms that are now getting busier from the previous COVID-19 slowdown.

“We need the deputies back in the courtrooms,” Brueggemann said.

The new deputy has 15 years of courthouse security with another county, Brueggemann said. He put in $52,000 into his new budget for the new deputy’s wages, he added.

“I feel security at the door should be a sheriff’s employee,” Board Chairman Dan Henry said.

County officials are currently studying improved security matters at the courthouse.

