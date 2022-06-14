New DT street market starts Friday

PLATTSMOUTH – Downtown Plattsmouth’s Entertainment Plaza at Fourth and Main streets will come alive this Friday evening.

And, the following Friday and the one after that…

It’s Live on the Plaza and Street Market, a weekly summertime event featuring live music and numerous vendors showcasing their handiwork in many ways.

Sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, it’s somewhat different from the farmers market that it sponsored last year, according to Misty Stine, HDPA president.

“We expanded the program to bring in all types of vendors,” she said.

What’s more, it’s going to be much shorter than last year’s market that continued into October when it competed with school activities, Stine said.

This year, it will be held on just eight weeks based on feedback from the public and vendors, she said.

“Live on the Plaza and Street Market starts this Friday and every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. through Aug. 5,” Stine said.

More than a dozen vendors have signed up, according to Stine, who will sell their specially-made jewelry, artwork, candles, soaps, herbs, jams, garden and produce, eggs and more.

The live entertainment will be provided by regional artists, she added.

Local singer Terry Little will perform this week, followed by Aly Peeler on June 24, John Worsham on July 1, Union County Trio on July 8, Guitars for Vets on July 15, Terry Little again on July 22, Lucas Minor Band on July 29, and the Devon and Lisa Acoustic Show on Aug. 5.

“Everyone knows where the plaza is,” Stine said. “It’s more engaging for the community.”

Cass County Tourism provided funding for promoting her group’s events, she said.

Speaking of promoting, Stine also mentioned a special event downtown on Saturday, July 23, that is…well, always in season.

It’s Christmas in July with appearances in summertime Hawaiian garb by Santa and the Grinch. As many as 14 downtown merchants will participate with sales or special offerings that day, Stine said.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun in downtown this year,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.