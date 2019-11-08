WEEPING WATER – An effort is gaining traction on what topics Weeping Water should focus on for its future.
“The purpose is to form a consensus on what the townspeople want, what focus do we want to pursue,” said Mike Kindle, a city councilman and leader of a group seeking public input.
The group held a town meeting in late October on doing that, which was well attended, he said.
Earlier this year, Kindle helped get this effort going with April Cover, director of the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce. They are hoping to use community input to form a plan to attract new residents and businesses.
“We contacted people to form a committee,” he said.
Among those on it is Jennifer Serkiz, director of the Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council, of which Kindle is a member. Serkiz has helped with many improvement projects during her time as director.
Kindle and some others even went door-to-door throughout the community passing out questionnaires on what residents wanted to focus on. To have a new food store was important to many people who responded to the questionnaire.
They have also been working with The Nebraska Main Street Network that helps communities work through the revitalization process, provide support as they develop solutions, build partnerships and plan for the future. A meeting with these officials is planned for the future, Kindle said. A specific date has not yet been set.
“It’s growing,” Kindle said of this new push for improving the community. “This movement has got some wheels.”
Weeping Water residents who would like to get involved can contact Kindle at 916-764-7765.