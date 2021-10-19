New effort to find missing Plattsmouth man

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man, Dalton Berens, has been missing for 20 months and while the local police have investigated the whereabouts of the 29-year-old, his fate still remains unknown.

This week, an organized, physical search, including the use of cadaver dogs, began.

“We’ve done a lot of searching online,” said Matt Watson of the Plattsmouth Police Department. “This is the first physical search. Everything else we’ve tried hasn’t worked.”

According to police, Berens has been missing since Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Berens was engaged and living with his fiancé in Plattsmouth when he disappeared.

He is described as a white male, 6’0”, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Berens had several medical conditions that made walking difficult beyond a short distance. His medical conditions also require consistent medication, the police said.

An organized search was set for the middle of this week and was to be conducted by specific individuals arranged by law enforcement. Some of these individuals included cadaver dog handlers and their dogs.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance or his whereabouts is urged to call Plattsmouth police at 402-296-3311. To submit a tip anonymously visit the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website at nebraskacrimestoppers.com, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app or call 1-800-422-1494.

