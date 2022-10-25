New era for assisted living community

PLATTSMOUTH – A local assisted living community is under new management and a new name.

Sagora Senior Living is the new management firm of The Waterford at Woodbridge, 1913 E. Highway 34 in Plattsmouth.

The firm, based in Fort Worth, Texas, took over that duty last Thursday, as well as several others in Nebraska. It manages 61 communities in 12 states, said Christal Hoffman, corporate director of operations.

“This is the first time Sagora has operated in Nebraska,” added Brenda Abbott-Shultz, the firm’s vice president of resident services.

As part of the transition, the local community has been renamed Bailey Pointe Assisted Living at Plattsmouth. The name was chosen to reflect the home-like environment of the community and to honor Nebraska’s railroad heritage and the role it played in shaping America.

“One of our core values is excellence, to go one step beyond,” Hoffman said.

All management decisions are based on how they can benefit the residents, according to Abbott-Shultz.

“In all decisions we make, is it going to have a positive effect? If yes, we’ll proceed. If not, we won’t,” she said.

“We are family oriented,” Hoffman said. “Families are involved in everything.”

The new firm will be bringing in a new food provider.

“The quality of food will improve,” Hoffman said.

“The new food provider has a good working relationship with Sagora and understands what the expectations are,” said Kim Cundall, the community’s executive director.

Sagora will also provide physical care and medications for the residents, Abbott-Shultz said.

“It will be customized to their wants and needs.”

The current staff will remain.

“We have great people in our staff here,” Cundall said. “We’ll still be the same, just under a new name.”

The various staff departments will have new and different uniforms to make it easier to recognize the departments by color, she said.

Various activities on Friday celebrated the new managers.

“I’m excited,” said one resident. “It’s a new beginning for the place.”

“Their philosophy is Resident First as it should be,” Cundall said.

Welltower will remain the owner of the community.