New family nurse practitioner loves Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Danielle Rischling is new to Plattsmouth and comes with long and impressive credentials, such as DNP, APRN, FNP-C.

“I am a family nurse practitioner with a doctorate degree,” Rischling said.

This past summer, she completed that degree from Omaha’s Methodist College after earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University. She is now the newest medical care provider at Plattsmouth’s Absolute Medical and Aesthetics Clinic at 2302 W. Eighth Ave., Suite 4.

On the medical side, Absolute offers many services, including COVID-19 testing as the individuals sit in their cars. The fee is $45 or insurance co-pay, whichever is less.

Other services are immunizations, physicals, hormone management, x-rays, plus urgent care services like stitches, foreign body removals, drainage of cysts, mole removals, poison ivy care, work comp injuries and more.

“We provide IV fluids,” Rischling said. “We take blood.”

On the aesthetics side, Absolute offers mini facelift, acne scarring treatment, skin rejuvenation, scar removal, forehead, eyebrow, eyelash treatments and more.

Absolute is an independent firm, not part of a large corporation, Rischling said.