New flagpole will rise in downtown Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Something has been missing in downtown Plattsmouth for some time now.

The City Council on Monday evening took action to bring it back.

The council approved the purchase of a new, stronger flagpole to be installed in that round-about area at Richey and Main streets on downtown’s east side.

It will replace a pole damaged by strong winds several years back that eventually caused cracks around its base.

“We took it down recently, it was dangerous,” Mayor Paul Lambert said. “It was dangerous to put a flag on it.”

In fact, an American flag was taken down from that pole almost a year ago, he said.

There were no patriotic events there last year because of COVID-19 concerns, Lambert said.

A year before, a patriotic event there seemed to come straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting, he added.

The pole that the council approved is 50 feet tall and able to fly larger flags than the previous one. It will also withstand higher winds.

“This is a heavier pole and will withstand more wind,” Lambert said.