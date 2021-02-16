 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New flagpole will rise in downtown Plattsmouth
View Comments

New flagpole will rise in downtown Plattsmouth

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Something has been missing in downtown Plattsmouth for some time now.

The City Council on Monday evening took action to bring it back.

The council approved the purchase of a new, stronger flagpole to be installed in that round-about area at Richey and Main streets on downtown’s east side.

It will replace a pole damaged by strong winds several years back that eventually caused cracks around its base.

“We took it down recently, it was dangerous,” Mayor Paul Lambert said. “It was dangerous to put a flag on it.”

In fact, an American flag was taken down from that pole almost a year ago, he said.

There were no patriotic events there last year because of COVID-19 concerns, Lambert said.

A year before, a patriotic event there seemed to come straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting, he added.

The pole that the council approved is 50 feet tall and able to fly larger flags than the previous one. It will also withstand higher winds.

“This is a heavier pole and will withstand more wind,” Lambert said.

The aluminum pole is from the U.S. Flag and Flagpole Supply Co. of Plano, Texas, and costs $5,700, plus $400 freight cost.

City workers will install the pole not only to fly an American flag, but also tree-shaped Christmas displays if funds allow.

It’s hoped the pole can arrive and be installed by Memorial Day, Lambert said.

“It will be a safe, good pole.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News