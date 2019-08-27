ELMWOOD – An annual fundraiser for the Elmwood Rescue Department is taking a new path this year.
The department is sponsoring a 5K run/walk event on Sat. September 7 at Elmwood Park.
It replaces a bubble soccer tournament that was held in recent years.
“We’re giving this a try,” said Jacob Blunt, a paramedic on the department. “We have a good trail network in the area.”
Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. with the event starting at 8. The fee is $30 per person.
Pre-registration would guarantee an official event t-shirt, Blunt said.
There will also be a Park-K event for kids and adults starting at 10 a.m. there. The fee is $15 per person and includes a water bottle.
Proceeds will go toward helping to pay for a refurbishing of a department ambulance, Blunt said.
To pre-register online: www.elmwoodrescue.org.
For more information, call 402-802-0078 or elmwoodrescue@gmail.com.