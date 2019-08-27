{{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – An annual fundraiser for the Elmwood Rescue Department is taking a new path this year.

The department is sponsoring a 5K run/walk event on Sat. September 7 at Elmwood Park.

It replaces a bubble soccer tournament that was held in recent years.

“We’re giving this a try,” said Jacob Blunt, a paramedic on the department. “We have a good trail network in the area.”

Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. with the event starting at 8. The fee is $30 per person.

Pre-registration would guarantee an official event t-shirt, Blunt said.

There will also be a Park-K event for kids and adults starting at 10 a.m. there. The fee is $15 per person and includes a water bottle.

Proceeds will go toward helping to pay for a refurbishing of a department ambulance, Blunt said.

To pre-register online: www.elmwoodrescue.org.

For more information, call 402-802-0078 or elmwoodrescue@gmail.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments