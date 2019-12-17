LOUISVILLE – A full-service grocery store has once again returned to Louisville.
The Market opened on Tuesday at 205 Main St., the site where a longtime grocery serviced the community until it closed a few months ago.
“We needed to have a grocery store in town,” said owner Lindy Schmidt. “Everybody is pleased a store is open again.”
Being a full-service store means The Market offers produce, dairy, frozen foods, canned goods and, of course, meats.
“We have on-site meat cutters,” Schmidt said, adding that the store, open seven days a week, offers competitive prices.
The store was completely renovated within a month’s time, she added.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is different.”
Customers were already in line prior to Tuesday’s 8 a.m. opening, Schmidt said.
“It’s been very good,” she said of the response.
The community has been without a grocery since Jeff Power closed his Jack and Jill store at that location to retire.
The new store certainly pleases Mayor Roger Behrns.
“I think it’s great that we’ve been able to get a store back open,” he said. “It’s great to have activity back on Main Street.”