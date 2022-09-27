New hall of famers achieved success in different fields

PLATTSMOUTH – A longtime educator and legendary football coach, a high-level insurance official, and two young women whose medical solution could save thousands of lives are this year’s inductees to the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees are Robert Fuller, Class of 1967, Bruce Ramge, Class of 1975, Sara Halmes, Class of 1996, and Bobbi Sue McCollum, Class of 1999.

“All four of them have unique and different things,” said HOF spokeswoman Jeanie Brookhouser.

This is also the first HOF ceremony since 2019, the last two canceled because of the pandemic, Brookhouser said.

The public induction ceremony will be held Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the high school’s auditorium. They will be introduced at halftime of that evening’s PHS Homecoming game.

The following is a brief bio of each of these four graduates:

Robert D. Fuller – 1967 PHS graduate

Bob participated in football, basketball and track all four years at PHS. One year, he was named All-Conference in football in both the Ak-Sar-Ben and Twin Rivers conferences, plus was named honorable mention in football by the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star his senior year.

In track, Bob broke the school record in the shot put as a senior.

He also took part in vocal musicals and school plays, and was a member of National Thespians and on the Plattonian staff for two years.

He attended Midland Lutheran College on football and baseball scholarships, graduating in 1971. Later, Bob earned a Master of Arts degree in physical education and administration from Kearney State College, and received a Specialist Superintendency from Fort Hays State University in Kansas in 2002.

Bob has been in education for 52 years serving communities in Nebraska and Kansas as a teacher, coach, activities/athletic director, and elementary and high school principal.

Bob has been a head football coach for 48 years with a win/loss record of 309-171-1. To date, only eight football coaches in Nebraska high school history have won 300 or more games in their coaching careers.

He also led three different schools to state championships, one of only two coaches to have ever done that. He led three schools, including Plattsmouth in 1979, to state second-place finishes. In fact, according to research, Bob is the only athletics coach in the country to have led six different schools in two states (Nebraska and Kansas) to state championship games.

In track, Bob coached five state champions, and led Wellington High School in Kansas to a state title in wrestling in 1991.

He was inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame in 2012, and in 2019 was selected as the 35th coach to receive the Nebraska Coaches Association Football Skip Palrang Award.

He is currently a member of the Plattsmouth Board of Education.

His wife, Cindy (PHS 1966), spent 15 years at PHS as a guidance counseling secretary/registrar.

Bruce R. Ramge – 1975 PHS graduate

At PHS, Bruce was a member of the math club and the debate team, and was a member of the 1975 math team that won the Nebraska state math competition.

He graduated cum laude in 1979 from Dana College with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. Bruce later received a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Bruce was employed by Mutual Protective/Medico Life Insurance Companies as a claims examiner and actuarial assistant for five years. Then, in 1984, he began his employment with the Nebraska Department of Insurance, eventually becoming deputy director. Later, he was named by then-Gov. Dave Heineman as director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance and again in 2016 by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

As director, Bruce was a member of the governor’s cabinet. He also served first as a member, then as chair of the Nebraska State Claims Board. He is Nebraska’s longest serving director of the state’s insurance department.

Throughout his career in that department, Bruce served on numerous committees of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and chaired various committees and work groups.

During his tenure as director, the NDOI team not only effectively regulated the business of insurance, but also attracted several new companies to Nebraska, supporting economic development within the state.

He has received numerous awards, including the Spirit of Nebraska award.

Bruce and his wife, Mary Anne, have two grown sons.

Sara M. Halmes – 1996 PHS graduate

Sara grew up on a dairy farm west of Plattsmouth and learned the meaning of hard work. She often quotes former Nebraska governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns – “After growing up on a dairy farm, everything else in life seemed easy.”

In 2006, Sara began working for Dr. Charlie Stoehr at the Plattsmouth Animal Hospital. He recognized her ingenuity and provided opportunities for her to take charge of several departments. In addition to her daily veterinary assistant tasks, she also manages website development, social media content, computer hardware/software maintenance, human resources, and community/student outreach.

The animal hospital provides internship opportunities to students from PHS and other area schools.

Sara enjoys fueling their interest in the animal healthcare field. She is in charge of coordinating with the schools and supervising the interns. She frequently participates in Career Day at Plattsmouth Middle School.

In addition, Sara helped launch a medical device (the Goldilocks Valves) from concept to market.

In 2014, her close friend, Bobbi Sue McCollum (PHS Class of 1999), came up with a tactile feedback system to prevent hyperventilation with a bag valve mask. The two worked together to develop, promote, patent and license the invention.

The device, called the VT Select, by Pulmodyne, finally launched in April of this year.

Since then, Sara and Bobbi Sue have been attending emergency medical conferences to promote the product and educate healthcare providers about its use.

The perils of hyperventilation during manual resuscitation are a real threat to patient outcomes and proper use of the VT Select can greatly reduce those risks and bring more loved ones home to their families.

In high school, Sara began volunteering with the Heartland Church Network at their Children’s Summer Camp and eventually became its camp director. Her goal every year has been to provide a fun and affordable camp experience for any child that wants to attend, but especially for those who are less fortunate and/or come from difficult home backgrounds.

Sara is married to Brad Wirth.

Bobbi Sue McCollum – 1999 PHS graduate

Bobbi attended Plattsmouth Community Schools from kindergarten through her senior year where she was regularly on the honor roll and heavily involved in many extracurricular activities.

She went on to receive a degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Eventually, Bobbi Sue went back to school to become a nurse. It would be the right fit.

In August of 2014, she attended a recertification course in Advanced Cardiac Life Support. The instructor repeatedly drilled the class on the proper use of a manual resuscitator because hyperventilation with the device is a common and deadly problem.

Bobbi Sue recognized that there was nothing preventing the user from hyperventilating the patient. So, she set out to solve the problem and came up with the Goldilocks Valves, a tactile feedback system to prevent hyperventilation. Upon telling her close friend Sara Halmes (PHS Class of 1996) about her idea, Sara recognized the significant impact the solution could have for patients. The two began work on the business of product development, patenting and licensing the device.

There were years of struggle and rejection. In a last ditch effort to find a manufacturing partner, the two flew to Las Vegas to a large EMS conference to tell anyone who would listen about the Goldilocks Valves. There, they made connections that resulted in a licensing contract with Pulmodyne-Intersurgical.

The device received a patent earlier this year and is now called the VT Select. It launched to the U.S. market in April with an expected European launch next year.

Bobbi Sue continues to work as an emergency nurse and serves her community through mentoring new and future nurses.

She and her husband have two sons.

Those selected to enter the PHS Hall of Fame are chosen from a committee of past graduates, Brookhouser said. Nominees can be considered for up to five years.

It’s hoped that the success of these and other Hall of Fame members can provide an inspirational message to current and future students at PHS, according to Brookhouser.

“Even though you may be at a smaller school, you can make an impact in the community,” she said.