New help for those with mental health issues

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s a new place to go in Plattsmouth for those dealing with mental health issues.

It’s Family Connections, Inc., located at 546 Ave. A, where ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held last week.

“We provide mental health services and we accept most major insurance and all Medicaid,” said Chelsey Hirt, local director.

Services provided include individual, couple and family therapy; behavioral health intervention services; anger management classes; anti-bullying classes/seminars; parent/foster parent continuing education classes; court-ordered consultations; home studies and visitation; and medication management.

“We work with those with bipolar disorder,” Hirt said.

They work with people of all ages, even those as young as 3 years old who might have trouble adjusting to pre-school, she said.

What’s more, patients have their own licensed therapist throughout the treatment plan so that “they only have to tell their story once,” Hirt said.

There may be times when the clients may be directed to another professional, possible for medication management.

Sessions may last from 45 minutes to an hour, Hirt said.