New intersection at Murray Road focus of public meeting Oct. 13

MURRAY – The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has proposed building what’s called a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersection at U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 1/Murray Road.

The NDOT will hold a public information open house meeting about this proposal on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Murray Christian Church, 304 W. Young St., in Murray.

There will be formal presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. with an open house for the public to view the proposal and talk with NDOT officials following each presentation.

The proposed intersection is part of the Hwy.75 widening project into a four-lane expressway from Plattsmouth to Murray.

At an RCUT intersection, motorists approaching divided highways from a side road are not allowed to make left turns or cross traffic, according to the NDOT. Instead, they are required to turn right onto the highway and then make a U-turn at a designated median opening.

This reduces potential conflict points and enhances safety, the NDOT said. Traffic would still be able to turn left onto side roads from the divided highway directly.

The purpose of these improvements is to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes at that intersection, improve the mobility of the traveling public and improve the reliability of the transportation system.

Proposed improvements would also include construction of northbound and southbound left-turn lanes with so-called bulb-outs on Hwy. 75 to allow for the U-turn movements, as well as construction of a right-turn lane for northbound traffic onto eastbound Hwy. 1/Murray Road.

Any existing street lighting would be modified as necessary, the NDOT said.

Total cost for the RCUT improvements is approximately $1.6 million and funding would come from state sources, the NDOT said.

For those unable to attend the meeting in person, more information about the improvements will be made available that day at ndot.info/21209. For those without internet, information may be obtained by writing to:

Sarah Fisher, NDOT Public Involvement, P.O. Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759.

Public comments will be collected through Friday, Oct. 28, by mailing to that same address.