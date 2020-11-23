New Jaws of Life tools will rescue crash victims quicker

PLATTSMOUTH – Here’s the scene… (and unfortunately, it does happen from time to time.)

There’s a bad car accident with people injured and trapped inside, including an individual fighting for life while trapped under the dashboard.

Local rescue personnel rush to the site and begin using their training and experience in getting the victims out as quickly and safely as possible.

In the past, when extrication tools had to be used, three or four individuals would haul the gas-powered equipment that needed pumps and hoses to start up - with the reach limited to the length of the hoses.

Now, however, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department has purchased new battery-operated tools (commonly known as the Jaws of Life) in which one person is all that’s needed to carry them to the accident site.

“We have four different apparatus that have Jaws of Life capability,” said Jon Hardy, PVFD assistant chief. “One guy can grab (a specific tool) and go, and that frees up the other guys for other things.”

Most importantly, these tools can do the job in half the time as before, he added.