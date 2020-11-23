New Jaws of Life tools will rescue crash victims quicker

PLATTSMOUTH – Here’s the scene… (and unfortunately, it does happen from time to time.)
There’s a bad car accident with people injured and trapped inside, including an individual fighting for life while trapped under the dashboard.
Local rescue personnel rush to the site and begin using their training and experience in getting the victims out as quickly and safely as possible.
In the past, when extrication tools had to be used, three or four individuals would haul the gas-powered equipment that needed pumps and hoses to start up - with the reach limited to the length of the hoses.
Now, however, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department has purchased new battery-operated tools (commonly known as the Jaws of Life) in which one person is all that’s needed to carry them to the accident site.
“We have four different apparatus that have Jaws of Life capability,” said Jon Hardy, PVFD assistant chief. “One guy can grab (a specific tool) and go, and that frees up the other guys for other things.”
Most importantly, these tools can do the job in half the time as before, he added.
“We’re able to start extricating much sooner and the faster we can get the victims out, the faster the EMS can care for them,” Hardy said.
This all began last year when the need was recognized to begin the process of replacing the department’s aging extrication tools, according to Hardy.
Several firms that make these tools were studied with the firm of TNT Rescue favored the most.
With financial help from the Plattsmouth Rural Fire Board, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association, the Midlands Community Foundation, and the City of Plattsmouth that budgeted $20,000, the fire department purchased two sets of four specific tools, plus related equipment, through an Iowa supply company.
The tools were put into service earlier this month.
Hardy recently demonstrated the specific capabilities each of these tools can do.
He began with the telescopic ram that can extend out to 42 inches. It’s particularly useful to pushing a dashboard off an individual.
“It’s to get stuff off of people,” he said.
It can also spread doorways open.
Then, there’s a cutter that can cut doors off.
The third tool he demonstrated was a spreader that can spread metal apart on car doors.
The fourth tool is what he described as a combination tool consisting of a cutter and spreader.
Each of these tools is powered with two batteries that can last up to an hour, Hardy said. They can even do the same job on one battery, though not as long.
He also praised the four local entities that had a hand in bringing these tools to the department.
“Each played a major role in getting them here.”
This is also the first major upgrade on these types of tools in a decade, Hardy added.
“Our efficiency will skyrocket.”
