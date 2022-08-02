New kind of reusable bag at the fair

WEEPING WATER – Keep Cass County Beautiful is doing something different at the county fair this year in regards to reusable bags.

“We have always previously handed out reusable bags to people to use advocating for refusing plastic bags and cutting down on waste, but this is a more circular approach,” said Dana Stahl, KCCB executive director.

Stahl and various volunteers are taking woven plastic bags that horse grain, birdseed, dog food and cat food often come in and making them into reusable bags.

“They are very durable and strong and come in different sizes like 20 pounds, 40 or even 60-pound bags,” she said. “We are doing this instead of buying the reusable bags to hand out to take a truly reusable approach and reduce waste.”

Stahl said she and her volunteers learned about this from a DIY (Do It Yourself) video and it’s not that difficult to turn those plastic bags into reusable ones.

“It's literally taking trash and making it into a useful product for the community, instead of purchasing bags that aren't a reused product and are shipped in from China,” Stahl said. “It's also given those who aren't able to help with physical tasks of recycling and litter cleanups a way to get involved with KCCB.”

She and the volunteers are getting together this week to make a limited number of these new bags, Stahl said.

“We are having each volunteer that makes the bag, sign the bag so the receiver knows it was handmade for them,” Stahl said.

These plastic bags aren't currently recyclable in regular recycling, according to Stahl, but can be placed in Hefty Energy bags (the bright orange bags) to be turned into composite lumber.

“That's another way to recycle them," she said. .

There will be a limited supply of these bags available at the KCCB booth, Stahl said. Those who sign up to get on the KCCB mailing list, or who bring in a cell phone or battery for recycling or becoming a member, will receive a bag, Stahl said. They have a choice between a grocery bag or a car litter bag, she said.

“We just thought of this project as another way to reduce waste in the community, and provide a valuable product that people can use,” Stahl said.