New leadership is needed, says sheriff candidate Sorenson

NEHAWKA – Robert Sorenson touts his experience on why he should be elected as the next sheriff of Cass County.

“I grew up in Cass County and I’ve been in law enforcement for 19 years,” he said recently. “Spending 19 years in law enforcement, I recognize there is a need for change in the sheriff’s office.”

He’s not alone in that belief, he said. In getting public input around the county, Sorenson said people everywhere agree with him.

“They all express a need for change,” he said. “I want to bring in a new leadership style that would be an advocate for the men and women in the sheriff’s office, to work with the staff, to interact with the staff. Lack of leadership – that’s why men and women are leaving the sheriff’s office.”

Sorenson is running against Lt. Lawrence Burke of the Cass County’s Sheriff’s Department in next Tuesday’s Republican primary election for the county’s sheriff position. Longtime sheriff William Brueggemann is retiring.

Sorenson is a member of the Plattsmouth Police Department, currently serving as the department’s school resource officer for Plattsmouth Community Schools. Police officers train in the schools on how to deal with a major crisis, like an active shooter situation, Sorenson said.

“We do active training in the schools. The sheriff’s office does not,” he said.

Some policies on the personal appearance of staff members need to be loosened, he added. For example, men should be allowed to have facial hair, while all members, men and women, be allowed to have tattoos if they so choose.

Such relaxation of rules on personal decisions could better retain current membership and encourage more applicants, he said.

Among other goals, he would increase the number of deputies on patrol to better respond to calls, and create interlocal agreements with local and neighboring agencies to increase resources and manpower here.

He would create a budget that is transparent and meets the expectation of taxpayers. He has budget and managerial experience, as well as grant writing experience, Sorenson said.

His endorsements include Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert, Weeping Water Mayor Mike Barrett and Rob Clements, state senator. He is an active member of the Cass County Republican Party.

“I want to be out in the county interacting with the public.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.