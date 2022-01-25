New life is coming to old high school

PLATTSMOUTH – Progress continues on turning an important part of Plattsmouth’s past into a handsome residential spot for future generations.

It’s the transformation of the long vacant Plattsmouth High School, 814 Main St., into some 20 loft-styled apartments by MDX Investments L.L.C. of Omaha.

“They are planning to start construction as soon as the weather breaks, perhaps March or April,” Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said this week. “They have already spent $1 million gutting the interior getting ready for construction.”

MDX officials received good news this past fall when they were awarded from a state finance agency affordable housing tax credits in the amount of $648,643 to complete the project funding.

“That’s the final piece of the (funding) puzzle,” Lambert said at the time.

The local announcement of that financial award came from City Administrator Emily Bausch at a City Council meeting that evening.

“That was amazing news, a great day,” she told the council.

MDX plans to build market-valued apartments, Lambert said.

“This will bring more residents to downtown and needed housing in the community,” Lambert said this week. “We were able to save an historic building and put it to good use.”

