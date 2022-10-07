New location for fall clean-up, Nov. 5, 6

PLATTSMOUTH – Same annual event, new location.

The 2022 City of Plattsmouth Fall Clean-up will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

However, it will be held in a different place this year.

The new location will be on the east end of Main Street, over the railroad tracks and east of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Signs will be posted directing people to the site.

This annual event is available to all Plattsmouth residents and property owners. Proof of residency required.

Residents having unwanted items too large for normal garbage pickup, such as junk, old furniture, mattresses, carpeting, etc., will be able to place their items in four large containers at the disposal site.

Please, separate metal from other junk, as metal must be placed in a separate pile.

Also accepted are batteries, used motor oil and junk cars. Call 402-296-2155 to arrange for towing, if necessary.

Senior and disabled citizens who are unable to transport their items can call 402-296-2522 before Friday, Nov. 4, to arrange for pickup. The items will be picked up on that Friday between 7 a.m. and 12 noon.

Residents will pay nothing for items brought in by cars, trucks or trailers. Non-residents will pay a $15 fee.

Residents and non-residents who bring in items in trucks greater than one ton will pay a $50 fee. Check or exact cash only.

Items not accepted are bushes, limbs, trees or leaves, computers and monitors, hazardous waste, concrete, explosives, tires, liquids, trash, paint, railroad ties or raw garbage.

Empty propane bottles and televisions will be accepted.