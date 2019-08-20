MANLEY – A new playground in the Manley Village Park has long been a dream.
After last Saturday’s Pillage the Village fundraiser, that dream should now come true.
“With this event, we should be ready to go to purchase it,” said Jolene Dalton, village clerk.
The exact amount raised isn’t yet known, but Dalton estimated it should be around $6,000, enough to go ahead and order the playground in a month or so, she said. Installation would be in the spring, she added.
Several grants have also been awarded leaving only about $6,000 short of covering the $30,000 to $35,000 cost, according to Dalton.
“We’ll cover whatever else we need,” she said. “We feel it’s that important.”
So did the public.
“It seemed the crowd last Saturday was larger than in the past,” Dalton said. “We were very pleased with the way it turned out. The weather cooperated, the crowd was good and I think we had more crafters (vendors) than in the past.”
There were 45 vendors who displayed their crafts to the crowd, Dalton said.
“Everything seemed to be larger,” she said.
Adults and kids participated in a kickball tournament during the day with the local Lucas Minor Band performing in the evening.
“It’s a very good band,” Dalton said. “It was nice, good music.”
The new playground is to be installed on the southwest corner of the park replacing a 30-year-old wood structure that is starting to splinter, she said.
It will feature climbing and hanging components, plus slides.
On the park’s opposite side is a playground, in good shape, featuring swings and merry-go-rounds and the like, she said.
“Overall, we were pleased,” Dalton said of the event.