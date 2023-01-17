New members take seats on county board

PLATTSMOUTH – There will be a new look on the Cass County Board of Commissioners this year with three new members.

Two of them took their seats on Tuesday, while a selection committee was scheduled this week to interview candidates for the open seat following the resignation of Dan Henry.

Tuesday was the first board meeting day for Taylor Boyle, the representative for District 2, and Alex Degarmo, the new District 3 representative.

The seat that Henry occupied represents District 4.

At Tuesday’s meeting, District 5 representative Duane Murdoch was elected board chairman for 2023, while Degarmo was elected vice-chair.

In one of the first votes of the year, the board approved a cost-share agreement between the county and the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District for a bridge replacement.

The old bridge is on Alvo Road between 274th and 286th streets.

“The bridge has been closed for six years,” said Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent.

Plans call for a triple box culvert as the replacement, he said.

Total cost is $221,000 with the NRD contributing $81,069, Thorne said.