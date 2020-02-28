New month for Cruizin' Main this year

PLATTSMOUTH – Cruizin’ Main will be moving to a new date this year, while those in the Food Truck Wars will battle it out for a fourth time.

Those are just two of numerous events for 2020 that will be sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.

“We have a lot going on,” said Cindy Cruse, chamber director.

Cruizin’ Main, one of the larger car shows in this area, will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, several weeks earlier than in the past to avoid cold, rainy weather that dampened both participants and crowds in recent years.

“October hasn’t been too kind to us,” Cruse said.

What’s more, this event will occur the same weekend as Nebraska City’s Applejack Festival that features a car show that Sunday.

That way, Cruizin’ Main participants, especially those driving in from long distances, can stay in the area to appear at Nebraska City’s show, Cruse said.

The Omaha-based band, On The Fritz, will return as the event’s entertainment, she added.