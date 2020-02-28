New month for Cruizin' Main this year

PLATTSMOUTH – Cruizin’ Main will be moving to a new date this year, while those in the Food Truck Wars will battle it out for a fourth time.
Those are just two of numerous events for 2020 that will be sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
“We have a lot going on,” said Cindy Cruse, chamber director.
Cruizin’ Main, one of the larger car shows in this area, will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, several weeks earlier than in the past to avoid cold, rainy weather that dampened both participants and crowds in recent years.
“October hasn’t been too kind to us,” Cruse said.
What’s more, this event will occur the same weekend as Nebraska City’s Applejack Festival that features a car show that Sunday.
That way, Cruizin’ Main participants, especially those driving in from long distances, can stay in the area to appear at Nebraska City’s show, Cruse said.
The Omaha-based band, On The Fritz, will return as the event’s entertainment, she added.
For the fourth consecutive year the chamber will present its Food Truck Wars, this year on Sat., June 20. This event attracts many area food vendors offering American and international dishes.
The live entertainment will be announced at a later date.
This year’s Friday Night Out, when the community is invited to gather downtown for an evening of fun, is set for July 31 with Wicked Fun providing the music, Cruse said.
The chamber’s annual four-person scramble golf tournament will be held on Fri., June 5, at Bay Hills Golf Club. The event is open to all, Cruse said.
“It’s a great way to network and have a great time, as well,” she said.
Expect to see other events this year with specifics to be finalized later, she said.