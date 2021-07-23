New music teacher to start at St. John's

PLATTSMOUTH – Grayson McGregor has used his musical talents to collect many noteworthy achievements in both high school and college.

He will look to pass that love of music on to the next generation in Plattsmouth this school year.

St. John the Baptist School officials announced this week that McGregor will be the new music teacher. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this spring and was a member of several musical organizations at the college.

“He is super excited to join our St. John the Baptist community,” St. John’s spokesperson Deb Walton said. “Please join us in welcoming Mr. McGregor to our school!”

McGregor grew up in Cincinnati before his family moved to the Kansas City area. He graduated from Olathe East High School and moved to Lincoln to attend classes on the UNL campus.

McGregor played clarinet in the Cornhusker Marching Band all four years, and he used his work ethic to become a leader in the group. He and Molly Olander received the Duane and Laurine Zastrow Marching Band Awards in 2020 from the Glenn Korff School of Music. Marching band officials chose one male and one female from the entire group to receive awards.