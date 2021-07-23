New music teacher to start at St. John's

PLATTSMOUTH – Grayson McGregor has used his musical talents to collect many noteworthy achievements in both high school and college.
He will look to pass that love of music on to the next generation in Plattsmouth this school year.
St. John the Baptist School officials announced this week that McGregor will be the new music teacher. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this spring and was a member of several musical organizations at the college.
“He is super excited to join our St. John the Baptist community,” St. John’s spokesperson Deb Walton said. “Please join us in welcoming Mr. McGregor to our school!”
McGregor grew up in Cincinnati before his family moved to the Kansas City area. He graduated from Olathe East High School and moved to Lincoln to attend classes on the UNL campus.
McGregor played clarinet in the Cornhusker Marching Band all four years, and he used his work ethic to become a leader in the group. He and Molly Olander received the Duane and Laurine Zastrow Marching Band Awards in 2020 from the Glenn Korff School of Music. Marching band officials chose one male and one female from the entire group to receive awards.
McGregor was also a member of the UNL Clarinet Studio. Studio leader Dr. Diane Barger worked with McGregor for multiple years in Lincoln. She is president-elect of the International Clarinet Association and has taught music at UNL since 1994. She said McGregor would make a difference working with local students.
“First and foremost, Grayson will bring smiles to all of his students’ faces,” Barger said. “His effervescent personality and musical talent will inspire his students to reach their full potential. I am so excited for Grayson to begin his career at St. John the Baptist School and begin to make his mark on the music world! So proud of this amazing young man.”
McGregor earned Dean’s List honors from the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts for his work in the classroom. He received his diploma at the university’s commencement ceremony in May.
McGregor will teach music to all grade levels at St. John’s. The first day of school for students in grades K-8 is Aug. 18.