New owners of Stan's Bakery plan expanded menu

PLATTSMOUTH – The sign outside the shop at 126 S. Sixth St. is the same and will remain so.

There will still be plenty of mouth-watering donuts and pastries each day for folks to enjoy there or take out.

Stan’s Bakery is continuing on, but now with new owners and a planned expansion of treats.

“People are happy that it’s remaining open,” said Danielle Larsen, co-owner with her husband, Greg. “All of Stan’s original recipes will be kept and we’ll be implementing some new items. We’re not taking away any of the original items. Everything we make is from scratch.”

Last Saturday was the Larsen’s first official day as the new owners, having closed on the sale a couple of days earlier. They purchased the business from Laverne and Lora Medenblik.

Greg was born and raised in Plattsmouth with his father, Greg, Sr., owning Greg’s Auto Body Shop on East Main.

Danielle was born in Arizona, but later lived in Des Moines, Iowa, where the two met. They moved back to her native state where he ran a trucking business. Eventually, Danielle began working in the pastry department of a large grocery store.

“They were impressed with her,” Greg said of her bosses.

About a year ago they returned to Greg’s hometown, and learned through conversations with the Medenbliks that they were interesting in selling.

The Larsens were sold on the idea of buying it.

“It’s just a fantastic opportunity,” Greg said. “And, I love working with my wife.”

The Larsens plan on expanding their menu.

According to Greg, they would like to make it a full-service bakery, including bread and cakes, as well as serving soups, sandwiches, croissants, and the like.

Greg added he’s planning themed artwork on the window fronts.

Their hours are 5 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 6 to 10 a.m. on Sundays.

An official grand opening is planned in a month or so, they said.

Everybody loves pastries, Danielle said.

“It makes people happy,” Greg added.

