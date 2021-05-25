New pastor excited on coming to Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Last weekend, Ryan Maser graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis.

Now, his first assignment will be in Plattsmouth as the new pastor at First Lutheran Church.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to ministering full time out of the classroom,” Maser said.

Maser, a Minnesota native, will be ordained as a pastor on July 4 at the church. He will replace the now-retired pastor Lloyd Stuhr.

Maser said it was a surprise when church leaders placed him in Plattsmouth, and he has yet to visit the town, though he and his wife, Kari, plan to do that this weekend.

Nevertheless, he likes what he has heard about the community and is acquainted with small-town Nebraska.

Maser graduated from Concordia University in Seward with a business administration degree, and where his met Kari.

After graduating, he entered the St. Louis seminary for four years of study, including a year’s apprenticeship in Pierce, Neb.

“It was a wonderful experience and we enjoyed being in a small community. We’re excited to get back to a small community in Nebraska.”