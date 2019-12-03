PLATTSMOUTH – A preview was recently held on a coming attraction at a long vacant local movie theater in downtown Plattsmouth.
It came during Small Business Day last Saturday at the former Ritz Theater, 134 S. Sixth St.
It was purchased by Evan and Misty Stine about a year and a half ago, and are nearly complete with the renovations on the main level, she said.
That level will be called the Shallow River Emporium.
“Shallow River is the English name for Platte, which is French,” she said.
It will be a retail area offering hand-crafted items, vintage and antique merchandise.
It will be open about four days total every four quarters of the year with items appropriate to that particular season.
For example, during winter the merchandise might be crafted snowflakes, holiday stars, as well as Christmas trees, sleds and the like.
During spring, items might be bird houses, etc., according to Stine.
On the upper level, a special events center named the Ritz is planned. It would be appropriate for wedding or baby showers, birthday parties, tea parties, etc., according to Stine. An apartment there could be rented out for a weekend retreat, she added.
A small conference room is also planned.
Renovation will continue over the winter with the opening in the spring, she said.
This is not their first venture into bringing an old building back to life in Plattsmouth.
“We renovated the old First Ward School,” Misty said.
They can’t seem to wait for the opening day.
“It will be beautiful,” Misty said.