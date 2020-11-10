New recreational areas may be coming to the county

PLATTSMOUTH – Two new recreational areas could be coming to Cass County.

Proposals for these projects were outlined at the Tuesday meeting of the county’s Board of Commissioners.

One of them would be located on East Park Highway, just east of the Henry Doorly Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park, and would focus on upscale camping. Many of the 17 units would feature tent-like structures with the amenities of home.

The project would be built on 63 acres with walking trails and a two-acre lake.

The other project would be an extended stay RV park at 72nd Street and Bay Road at what is now a closed sand pit quarry. The proposal calls for 100 spaces for RVs, plus two lakes on the 80-acre site.

The board, however, tabled a vote on both projects to gather more information.

In other business, the board approved the installation of stop signs at two open intersections.

Lenny Thorne, the county’s roads superintendent, brought the matter to the board.

“We’re trying to clean up open intersections to solve liability issues,” he said.