PLATTSMOUTH – Those looking for a new place to dine in Plattsmouth are in for a treat.
The owners of a downtown business have plans to open around mid-January a restaurant/bar at 542 Main St. inside the Fitzgerald Hotel.
“We need something to bring people to downtown and to revitalize the entertainment,” said Sue Shaw. “We’re hoping to have a casual, urban experience.”
She and her husband, Mark, own Shaw Hardware on Main Street and will name their restaurant Fork and Hammer. The hammer portion being a play on words from their hardware background, Sue said.
The Shaws attended Monday evening’s City Council meeting in which the council approved a Class CK liquor license application be sent to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for its official decision.
The application would allow for what Sue described as a “bourbon bar” featuring craft bourbons. Beers would also be available, she said.
She described the menu as “modern Southern cuisine” featuring steaks, fried chicken, grits, gumbo dishes and more.
Mayor R. Paul Lambert praised the Shaw’s decision for making another investment in the downtown area.
“I’m looking forward to the opening of the Fork and Hammer and I’m sure they will have great community support,” he said.