SPRINGFIELD – Cass County residents who use Highway 50 to travel from their homes to sites in Sarpy and Douglas counties will have an opportunity to learn more about a safety initiative on the roadway.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation will hold a public informational open house from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Springfield Community Center in downtown Springfield. The open house will be open to all interested community members.
NDOT representatives will provide information about a proposed project that will take place near the intersection of Highway 50 and Platteview Road in Sarpy County. The project would involve widening and replacing pavement, installing a traffic signal, removing and replacing guardrail and modifying roadway lighting.
The proposed project would start at mile marker 82.60 and extend approximately 1,100 feet west and 800 feet east of the intersection with Platteview Road.
Construction could begin as early as the spring of 2021 and would be completed by the fall of 2021. The project would require the temporary closure of Platteview Road west of Highway 50. The NDOR would set up a designated detour using 156th Street, Fairview Road and Highway 50.
Portions of the project would be constructed in phases. This could cause lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control.