New Scenic Drive route/bridge approved

PLATTSMOUTH – The route on Scenic Drive to and from Weeping Water to the southeast will eventually become a straighter one, also.

On Tuesday, the Cass County Board of Commissioners gave the go-ahead for a new bridge on Scenic Drive over Weeping Water Creek that would replace the current bridge that has apparently run its course.

“It’s structurally deficient and in very poor shape,” said Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent.

What’s more, the current setup on Scenic Drive features a sharp 90-degree turn just south of the creek.

The new route and bridge will be much straighter, though the speed limit will be dropped to 25 mph, Thorne said.

An original proposal allowing drivers to travel at 50 mph would have come with a higher price tag, he added.

“We’re still looking at a 180-foot structure,” he said.

Estimated cost is $1 million-plus, he added.

There’s much to do in the meantime, according to Thorne.

There’s the design work, right of way purchases, plus the actual construction. Altogether, it could still be three years before it’s done, he said.