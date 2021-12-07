New shop a treat for candy lovers

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s a new shop in downtown Plattsmouth where the smiles are free and the candy is made a little differently, a little more quirky.

Located next door to Mom’s Café, Quirky Candies held a grand opening last Saturday, and candy lovers will be in for a smile.

“It’s hard not to eat candy and not smile,” said Rick Gray, co-owner with his wife, Gina. “Our candy is different than what most people are used to.”

For example, normal taffy candy is chewy, but he makes them to dissolve in the mouth.

“We remove all the moisture which makes them dissolve instead of being chewy,” Gray said.

His shop offers a large assortment of different flavored taffy candy, plus there’s skittles, milk duds, cookies and more available.

But, it’s actually two businesses in one spot.

Their daughter, Ricki Pickle, runs Riot Creations by Ricki that features, among other things, handmade bath and body products, including lotions, body bars and moisturizing bath bombs that dissolve in the water.

“I do all the mixing of the raw ingredients,” she said.

Her talent doesn’t end there. Ricki also prints t-shirts, plus numerous home accessories.

“I can print it here on the spot,” she said.

Plans are also in the works for holding do-it-yourself classes focusing on wood, signs and ornaments.

Currently, the shop is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with Sunday hours possible, according to

Gina.

