PLATTSMOUTH – Brian Harvey, a local funeral home owner, recalled the day in July of 2018 heading for lunch like any other day.
At the time, he was not looking for a new facility to replace his funeral home, which was located on North Seventh Street.
However, as he was driving on Eighth Avenue there was a For Sale sign on a building that caught his attention.
“I felt it was something worth looking into,” he said this week. “I felt it was a good opportunity.”
The building, located at 1408 Eighth Ave., just east of the Dollar General store, was a former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. As such, the set-up of the rooms was conducive to funeral services, Harvey said.
He purchased the building and its surrounding land, made some minor renovations, built a garage for staff vehicles and equipment, and opened his new location to the public early this past September.
“We’ve had good response from the community,” Harvey said.
The public is invited to an open house at the new Harvey Funeral Home this Sunday afternoon.
His new funeral home is bigger with space that is functional in so many ways, according to Harvey.
The chapel is larger with single chairs, no benches or pews.
“It’s flexible seating,” he said. “We can adjust to whatever the need may be of the family.”
The adjacent conference room has windows to the chapel where people can watch the service if the chapel seating is at capacity.
Those windows can be closed for private conversations with Harvey and his staff if the family requests that.
The chapel has new technology that makes it easier to show memorial videos, compared to his former location, Harvey said.
The facility is also totally handicapped accessible, including its two restrooms, he added.
There’s a coffee room, also.
Plenty of parking is available on the outdoor lot, plus there’s room for future expansion if the need is there, Harvey said.
Sunday’s open house is from 2 to 4 p.m. with refreshments served.
“The open house will give people an opportunity to see the new facility,” Harvey said.