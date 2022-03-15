New software will improve security at county schools

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County public schools will soon have instantaneous, two-way access to local law enforcement through new software enabling faculty, staff and administrators to communicate directly with the county’s Sheriff's Office or a local police department during an emergency or security breach.

The announcement of this software was made Thursday by Massachusetts-based In Force Technology, Inc.

The company said the Cass County Sheriff's Office is Nebraska's first partnership with its IN FORCE 911 school safety and security software product.

Through this partnership the school districts of Cass County will soon be equipped with the IN FORCE 911 software service for all devices, including mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, the company said.

The software has been proven to significantly reduce police response time to a school and the particular classroom location during a critical event, while addressing the communications gap that exists during active shooter incidents, the company said.

"IN FORCE 911 provides an immediate link to law enforcement that allows educators to contact them in quite literally seconds, compared to minutes,” said In Force Technology CEO Brandon Flanagan. “The alert provides police with invaluable information and actionable intelligence which will continue to reduce the time necessary to eliminate the threat. In these situations, the sooner the good guys show up, the sooner the event ends – which means seconds truly equal lives.”

